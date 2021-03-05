MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Mount Juliet police arrested eight adults after a sit-in on Friday morning outside a doctor's office where abortions are conducted.

Officers are clearing the area after 8 adults were arrested. A peaceful assembly remains underway along Crossings Circle. — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) March 5, 2021

People gathered inside the Providence Medical Pavilion Building on Crossings Circle outside carafe Health Center.

After the arrests, police said there was now a peaceful protest outside the building on Crossings Circle.

Video showed numerous people crowded in a hallway outside the office singing hymns. Protesters arrived before 8 a.m.

Police said multiple people unlawfully entered the building and are refusing to leave. Those in the building have been asked to shelter-in-place.

Around 10:15 a.m., Mount Juliet Police said it was beginning to make arrests for those who refuse to leave after issuing multiple warnings for people to leave.

Mount Juliet settles lawsuit, will allow clinic to perform abortions The City of Mount Juliet has agreed to allow a company perform abortions in the city after settling a lawsuit.

Carafem originally provided medication abortion care in Mount Juliet and intended to expand its practice to include surgical abortion. When the city learned of the plans, the city passed a zoning ordinance to obstruct the clinic’s ability to provide the care.

A federal judge issued an order in May to prevent the ordinance from being enforced. In granting the injunction, the court ruled that the plaintiff was likely to succeed on the merits of their claim, finding that both the purpose and the effect of the ordinance were to create an undue burden on the constitutional rights of women seeking pre-viability surgical abortions.

The city settled the lawsuit with carafem in September 2020.

Multiple people have unlawfully trespassed and are refusing to leave the Providence Medical Pavilion building. Those in the building, who are not unlawfully trespassing, have been asked to shelter-in-place. Roadways are closed near the building. https://t.co/RwWYsp0858 — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) March 5, 2021