LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - A local photographer is giving back to first responders.
Emotive Photo is doing free sessions for law enforcement families.
The photographer said given everything that officers go through, this is just one way to say thank you.
“These are the people who wake up every day and willing to put their lives on the line for strangers around them,” said Meagan Scharmahorn. “This is just one way for us to say thank you to them and honor them.”
Scharmahorn is offering the free mini-sessions to law enforcement on select days in January, February and March.
