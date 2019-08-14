Video shows Aalivia Jackson getting picked up for her first day of school.

The school bus was relatively close to being on time.

It's getting back home that's been the problem.

"If you know you don't have a bus driver, just let us know so we can plan ahead of time," said Jackson's father Henry Jackson.

Confusion at the bus stop after parents are left wondering where their kids are Some frustrated Metro bus drivers came to News4 concerned about how late students are getting home from school and they want parents to know it’s not their fault.

Wilson County said they're short a bus driver.

Parents said they keep getting afternoon notifications saying their kids will be late.

Jackson's daughter has been getting home at 6 p.m. instead of 4 p.m. and while hes contacted the district on several occasions, he's not happy with the response.

"We talk about 'no child left behind.' There's several children getting left behind at school that prevents them from doing their homework, extra curricular activities, time with their family," said Jackson.

Wilson County schools sent News4 a statement saying:

“As we continue to grow with demands for transportation, our drivers are committed to safety. Feedback from parents is always valued. We always communicate with those parents should a bus be delayed. However, it’s important to practice patience. As our Wilson County cities, communities and school district continues to quickly grow, we are working extremely hard to keep pace with that growth and navigate safely through added traffic.”

Meanwhile, Jackson worries about his daughter's well being, and he's not alone.

Several parents from various districts have contacted News4 sharing similar concerns.

"Number one, they're already on the bus an hour to get home, and then that's another hour that they're waiting for the transportation. Are there teachers with them? Are they going over homework? To my knowledge, there's no interaction with the kids. It's just idle time that they're waiting," said Jackson.