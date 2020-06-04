LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Organizers of the Wilson County Fair announced on Thursday that it would not hold the event in 2020.
The Wilson County Fair is regularly one of the most attended fairs in the state.
“The impact of the fair’s cancellation will be felt far beyond the loss of our annual celebration,” said Randall Clemons, President of the Wilson County Fair, in a news release. “We are heartbroken for the effect this has had on all businesses, family farms, adult and youth competitors and exhibitors and sponsors who rely on the income and exposure the Wilson County Fair brings them.”
Organizers said if conditions improve, other options for a 2020 event will be considered.
“The safety of the Wilson County Fair’s volunteers, participants, visitors and community is the highest priority in producing the annual fair,” organizers said in a news release. “After seeking guidance from the State of Tennessee, the CDC and other organizations and taking direction from the Tennessee Pledge created as part of Tennessee’s Economic Recovery Group, it became clear that not having the traditional Wilson County Fair was the responsible decision.”
The traditional Wilson County Fair will return Aug. 12-21, 2021 if the situation has improved to the point it is safe to hold mass gatherings.
“We look forward to brighter, better days ahead when we can gather again to celebrate all that is exceptional about Wilson County,” Clemons said in a news release. “Until then, stay safe, be well and support each other. We will miss you.”
