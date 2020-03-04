MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Mount Juliet Police said a man from North Carolina is unaccounted for after Tuesday’s tornado.
Benjamin Charles Fitch was walking in Mount Juliet about one hour before the tornado touched down. He was stopped by an officer and he told the officer he was waiting on a ride back to North Carolina.
Police said Fitch’s ride arrived in town to pick him up, but he was not located. He does not own a cell phone and his family members are concerned about his well-being.
Fitch, 27, has not been located or heard from since the tornado. He is 5’11” and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Overnight, we received a report that Benjamin Charles Fitch, of NC, could not be located or heard from. He was was walking in Mt. Juliet 1 hour prior to the tornado, stopped by an officer, and he told the officer he was waiting on a ride back to NC. pic.twitter.com/7uWyt9K882— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) March 4, 2020
Benjamin’s ride arrived in Mt. Juliet to pick him up, but he was not located. He does not own a cell phone, and his family members are concerned about his well-being.— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) March 4, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.