MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Heat has been restored to homes after an equipment failure caused a natural gas outage on Monday night.
Officials with Piedmont Natural Gas said that 347 homes lost gas service in the Kelsey Glen subdivision. Crews were immediately called to fix the problem and spent Tuesday making sure homes were reconnected.
“When we went to bed, it was showing 50 on the thermostat. When we woke up it was 40s,” said Amanda Phillips, who was home with her two kids. “I have a two-year-old and one-year-old and I didn’t know how cold it’d get.”
Other families also took extra steps to make sure their kids were taken care of in the cold.
“We had a space heater upstairs as well. My husband, he had to sleep up there to make sure everything was safe,” said Ali Gregro.
While families bundled up in blanket after blanket, Piedmont crews got to work with temperatures in the teens.
“We called all our technicians in last night,” said Piedmont manager Scott Shepard. “The customers were happy to have us knock on their door at 2 a.m.”
“We knew we’d be in line at some point,” said Gregro.
Technicians went door-to-door on Tuesday to re-light the pitot light in homes.
Piedmont Natural Gas officials said the initial equipment malfunction is fixed and they are investigating what caused the outage.
“It did see an extreme usage and a lot of cold weather last night, and that’s probably what led to it,” said Shepard.
Officials said a gas outage this big is very rare but is still an inconvenience to customers.
“They just said if there’s something that could go wrong on the coldest day of the year so far that it would go wrong, said Phillips.
Piedmont Natural Gas advises anyone needing assistance to call 1-800-752-7504 to schedule a technician.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.