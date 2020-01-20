MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A Mount Juliet neighborhood is without natural gas on Monday night after an equipment failure.
The city said it was made aware of a natural gas outage in the Kelsey Glen neighborhood. Piedmont Natural Gas, provider of natural gas for the area, stated there was an equipment failure causing the outage and it is working to fix the problem.
“Kelsey Glen is experiencing a natural gas outage due to an equipment failure in the subdivision. All available Piedmont Natural Gas technicians are on site and are currently making repairs to the equipment. After completing the repairs tonight, technicians in the area will be going door-to-door to restore gas service to affected homes. Piedmont will need to enter your home to have access to your appliances and natural gas equipment, so residents will need to be onsite to let the technicians inside. Piedmont representatives will knock on your door and will be uniformed, with proper company identification badges. If you miss the door-to-door visit, Piedmont will continue to work to make contact with each customer. If you need further assistance, or if your service is not restored, please call 1-800-752-7504 to schedule a technician.”
