LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - The countdown to NASCAR’s official return to Nashville is now in the single digits.
This weekend is race weekend in Wilson County at the Nashville Superspeedway.
On Monday the track has been buzzing throughout the day with all kinds of work being done to impress those coming out this weekend for the sold-out Ally 400 on Sunday.
The new hospitality suites are in place, the extra grandstands are out to accommodate the crowd and the safer barriers on the track walls are in place.
All of this part of the much-needed renovation for the track that hasn’t hosted a race in almost a decade.
It’s all starting to come together as Sunday the Superspeedway is hosting just under 40,000 fans, which is something they would have signed up for to begin the year wit everything surrounding the pandemic.
“When NASCAR brought the banquet here a few years ago and they saw the response. The fans turned out in droves. They were down on Broadway, cars were doing burnouts. I think we’re sitting on a gold mine,” Darrell Waltrip, three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, said. “This track is a piece of cake to get in and get out, ins and outs are probably the best in the sport. The parking is incredible.”
“I have people (direct messaging) me from Germany saying they were coming over for this race,” Erik Moses, President of Nashville Superspeedway, said. “It’s Nashville who doesn’t want to come to Nashville.”
Sunday’s Ally 400 will mark the first NASCAR Cup race in Nashville since 1984.
