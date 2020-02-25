MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - The City of Mount Juliet will be installing cameras throughout the city to catch criminals.
The Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of the 37 cameras at a meeting on Monday night.
The Mount Juliet Police Department said in a tweet that 20 of the cameras will be installed by the end of this week with the remaining cameras being in place by the end of June.
The cameras will be used to look for license plates that have been flagged stolen or reported for crimes.
One camera has been in use as part of a pilot program and the police department said it had been effective.
In December, the camera helped police capture Gabriel Jordan, who had been on the run for two weeks after allegedly shooting his estranged wife in Franklin.
Police said the cameras will not be used for anything related to traffic enforcement.
