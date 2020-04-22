NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Mount Juliet teen has been charged with attempted production of child pornography and transportation of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Don Cochran for the Middle District of Tennessee announced on Wednesday.
Jordan, 19, was arrested on Saturday by federal and state law enforcement agents after a foot pursuit when agents arrived at his home with a federal arrest warrant.
"The U.S. Attorney's Office and our law enforcement partners are working hard every day to combat the epidemic of online child exploitation," Cochran said in a news release. "With the COVID-19 pandemic and summer approaching, our children have amplified opportunity to be online and sexual predators are keenly aware of that. We implore parents to pay attention and take precautions to ensure children practice safe internet habits."
According to documents filed in federal court, between October 2019 and April 2020, Jordan used Instagram and other platforms to post photos and videos depicting sexual acts between minor boys and to entice minors to send sexually explicit photos and videos to him. Jordan was a member of an online group that was dedicated to child pornography depicting pre-pubescent boys and he gave money and gift cards to solicit sexually explicit videos from minor boys.
Investigators determined last week that Jordan's online activity involved the active and ongoing solicitation of minors. The early stages of the investigation has determined that there are at least 11 minor boys associated with this case who have been identified as victims or potential victims, some of whom have not yet been identified. In addition to local victims, others are believed to be located in other states, including Pennsylvania.
Investigators found that devices that Jordan possessed held thousands of images and videos of child pornography.
Anyone with information about Jordan or the charged offense is urged to contact law enforcement. To report suspicious activity or instances of child sexual explotation, tips can be submitted to Homeland Security Investigations online, by phone at 866-DHS-2-ICE or by contacting the Nashville HSI office at 615-664-5500.
If convicted, Jordan faces up to 50 years in prison. The case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the FBI, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Wilson County Sheriff's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.