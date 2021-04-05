MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A Mount Juliet Police vehicle was hit by a passing car while assisting a motorist on Interstate 40 on Monday morning.
Police said another vehicle’s side-view mirror hit a patrol vehicle while it was out assisting a disabled vehicle on I-40 West between Golden Bear Gateway and Mount Juliet Road.
No one was injured in the accident.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, per Mount Juliet Police policy for officer-involved wrecks.
Moments ago, a patrol vehicle was struck by another vehicle’s side-view mirror while officers were assisting a motorist with a disabled vehicle on I-40W near the 227MM. Thankfully, no one was injured. Per our protocol, THP will investigate the crash. pic.twitter.com/DuPq34TMtN— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) April 5, 2021
