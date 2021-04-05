Mount Juliet Police vehicle struck
 

 Mount Juliet Police/Twitter

MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A Mount Juliet Police vehicle was hit by a passing car while assisting a motorist on Interstate 40 on Monday morning.

Police said another vehicle’s side-view mirror hit a patrol vehicle while it was out assisting a disabled vehicle on I-40 West between Golden Bear Gateway and Mount Juliet Road.

No one was injured in the accident.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, per Mount Juliet Police policy for officer-involved wrecks.

 

