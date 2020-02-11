MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A car theft suspect led Mount Juliet police on a chase and wrecked.
The suspect crashed into a home on Central Pike near Pleasant Grove Road. The home belongs to a Wilson County Sheriff's deputy. Nobody was home when the crash happened.
“All I heard was tires screeching across the pavement and I look up and there’s a car flying through my yard and then I hear a boom, look over, and they're in the neighbor's house," Makayla Hughes, a neighbor said.
Police said their license plate reader system alerted them about the stolen Toyota SUV out of Murfreesboro.
When the man behind the wheel didn't stop for officers, they chased him. At some point, he lost control and crashed into the home.
“It’s not what I expected to hear at all. At all," Hughes said.
Hughes was sitting in her living room when she heard the crash.
Neighbors said the Wilson County deputy recently moved in with her child. They hope the house can be fixed so the deputy can call this home again.
“I can only imagine how she feels right now. I’d be devastated to come home and see a car in my living room. I couldn’t imagine what she’s going through right now," Hughes said.
Police said Glen Adams, 47, of Old Hickory, was taken into custody after he released from an emergency room for treatment. He has been charged with theft of property, driving under the influence (third offense), evading arrest, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, driving on a revoked drivers license (second offense) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police said Adams allegedly stole the SUV while it was unlocked and running at an Exxon in Murfreesboro. He was wanted in Sumner and Wilson counties for charges related to felony theft and illegal drug activity.
“It is unclear why Adams was in Mt. Juliet and over 35 miles from where the SUV was stolen, but I’m glad that technology was able to alert our officers to his presence. Guardian Shield continues to make us aware of dangerous individuals who have committed serious crimes far from our community,” said Police Chief James Hambrick in a news release.
