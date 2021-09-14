MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for a second suspect who ran from a car Tuesday morning that had been reported stolen in Franklin.

Mount Juliet police said the two suspects drove a stolen vehicle into the city and ran from it on Lebanon Road near Highland Drive. The suspects ran northbound toward Highland Drive and Hillside Drive.

Mount Juliet theft suspect Police are searching for the man pictured who fled from a stolen car in Mount Juliet.

Authorities continue to search for the suspect, believed to be in his 20s, who was wearing a bright blue shirt and black pants when he ran.

One person has been captured, according to police.

Police said the vehicle was stolen from a Kroger in Franklin after the owner left the vehicle running and unlocked.