MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Police arrested a 47-year-old man who allegedly sexually assaulted three children over a period from 2017 to 2020, Mount Juliet Police announced on Thursday.

Police said Pedro Barrera was arrested at his workplace in Lakewood and charged with three counts of child rape, six counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Detectives continue to investigate the cases. Police said the first assault was reported in 2017. Through their continued efforts, two additional victims were discovered. One victim was assault at the LC Apartment community on Providence Parkway, and the two other victims were assaulted at the Glass Creek Apartment community on Old Pleasant Grove Road.

The suspect was a resident at those apartment communities when the assaults occurred, and the female victims’ ages ranged from 7 to 8 years old.

“Our detectives continued commitment for justice and courage of the victims led to enough information for an indictment,” Mount Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick said in a statement. “We are so grateful for the victim’s courage, and we are going to do everything we can to ensure those who harm our community, especially those who harm children, are held accountable.”

If anyone has information about the suspect or anything about the investigation, call Mount Juliet Police at 615-754-2550. Information may be submitted anonymously by calling 615-754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mount Juliet Police website.