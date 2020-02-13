LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - A Wilson County man has been charged in the disappearance and death of Scotty Ray Damon in 2017.
Christopher Jerome Wallace, 46, of Mount Juliet was indicted and arrested on charges of first degree murder, first degree murder perpetration of a kidnapping and kidnapping.
“The family of Scotty Ray Damon deserves closure into what happened to their son and this is one step closer to doing that,” said Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan in a news release. “We will continue to investigate further involvement until all those responsible are accounted for. The Damon family has been through a lot emotionally with just wanting to know what happened to their son and we are committed to this investigation until it is fully completed.”
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into Damon’s disappearance on Oct. 29, 2017. He had last been seen on the evening of Oct. 21, 2017, in Lebanon. Damon’s body was discovered by a fisherman on Nov. 3, 2017, in the Tennessee River between Benton and Humphreys counties.
Wallace was taken into custody on Thursday morning and is being held in the Wilson County Jail with no bond.
Detectives are continuing the investigation and additional charges are pending, according to a news release. The news release said it is believed that Wallace did not act along and that the possibility of additional charges is likely pertaining to multiple individuals.
Anyone with information about the case can call Crime Stoppers at 615-444-5245.
