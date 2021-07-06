MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A Mount Juliet community service officer and a motorist were injured after they were struck at the scene of a crash on Interstate 40 near the Mount Juliet Road exit.
Mount Juliet Police said while assisting a disabled motorist and wrecker, one of the department’s emergency response vehicles was struck.
Police said the community service officer and another motorist are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Injury Crash: I-40W near 226MM | While assisting a disabled motorist and wrecker, one of our emergency response vehicles was struck. Our community service officer & other motorist are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) July 6, 2021
