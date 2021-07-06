Mount Juliet Police cruiser
Mount Juliet Police Department

MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A Mount Juliet community service officer and a motorist were injured after they were struck at the scene of a crash on Interstate 40 near the Mount Juliet Road exit.

Mount Juliet Police said while assisting a disabled motorist and wrecker, one of the department’s emergency response vehicles was struck.

Police said the community service officer and another motorist are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.