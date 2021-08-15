LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - More than 100,000 people attended the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair on Saturday, according to fair organizers.

Organizers said it was one of the biggest days in fair history with 103,364 fans in attendance. More than 500,000 attended the 2019 Wilson County Fair.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday. Shuttles are available at the Cumberland University football stadium parking and Baird Park (415 Harding Dr.), First Baptist Church (227 E. Main St.) and Wilson County Courthouse (228 E. Main St.) from 4-11 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday.

The Frontmen, consisting up Richie McDonald, Larry Stewart and Tim Rushlow, headlines Monday’s entertainment at 7:30 p.m.

The late Charlie Daniels, a resident of Wilson County, will be honored at the Hometown Hero at the concert.

State Fair debuts in Wilson County

State Fair debuts in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - There are 40+ years worth of history of hosting fairs in Wilson County. It's become so grand, only 16 state fairs i…

The Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair continues through Saturday at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center on East Baddour Parkway.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.