LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - More than 100,000 people attended the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair on Saturday, according to fair organizers.

Organizers said it was one of the biggest days in fair history with 103,364 fans in attendance. More than 500,000 attended the 2019 Wilson County Fair.

Tennessee State Fair has its opening day in Wilson County It's finally back. After two years the fair in Wilson County returns, bigger and better than ever, with a new name, Wilson County Fair - Tennessee State Fair.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday. Shuttles are available at the Cumberland University football stadium parking and Baird Park (415 Harding Dr.), First Baptist Church (227 E. Main St.) and Wilson County Courthouse (228 E. Main St.) from 4-11 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday.

The Frontmen, consisting up Richie McDonald, Larry Stewart and Tim Rushlow, headlines Monday’s entertainment at 7:30 p.m.

The late Charlie Daniels, a resident of Wilson County, will be honored at the Hometown Hero at the concert.

The Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair continues through Saturday at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center on East Baddour Parkway.