MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A man who had been reported missing earlier Tuesday has been found safe.
Mount Juliet Police said an officer found Guillermo Marquez after he wandered about 3.5 miles from home.
Marquez, 64, had last been seen at his home located on Ashmere Court near West Division Street and North Mount Juliet Road around 1:20 p.m. He left on foot.
Police said it is unusual for Marquez to be away from home in this manner and he is believed to be in danger because of a health and mental disability.
Marquez is Hispanic, stands 5’9” and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and black/gray hair. He was last known to be wearing a blue, long-sleeve shirt and blue pants.
Silver Alert Canceled - Mr. Marquez was just found safe by an officer after he wandered 3.5 miles away from home. https://t.co/9tecwM6Fhc— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) July 23, 2019
Mt. Juliet Police Issues SILVER ALERT for Missing 64-year-old Male with Health Disability | Details https://t.co/8OqVfDPZ7A pic.twitter.com/DIUtSbgMBR— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) July 23, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.