LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - A four-month-old taken by his non-custodial mother has been found safe in Nashville.
The TBI said Raymond Lyons, Jr. was found safe in Nashville. Erika Barksdale, 29, is in custody of law enforcement.
UPDATE: Missing four-month-old Raymond Lyons, Jr. has been found safe in Nashville! His non-custodial mother, Erika Barksdale, is currently in the custody of law enforcement.Thanks for helping us to spread the word!#TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/QATvS890El— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 22, 2020
Lebanon Police said Barksdale is believed to have taken Raymond Lyons Jr. from a Lebanon home on Wednesday morning.
Raymond has black hair and brown eyes. He is 18 inches tall and weighs 17 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey onesie with a zipper in the front.
Barksdale has brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5’5” and weighs 165 pounds. She is wanted for kidnapping and aggravated assault by Lebanon Police in relation to the incident.
If you see or know their whereabouts, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
AMBER ALERT: We need your help to find Raymond Lyons, Jr., a four-month-old baby missing from Lebanon, #TN.He's believed to have been kidnapped by his non-custodial mother, Erika Barksdale, this morning.Spot either one of them? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND! Please RT!#TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/q89F0OtqjL— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 22, 2020
MORE DETAILS: Raymond Lyons, Jr. is a four-month-old black male with black hair, brown eyes, 18 inches tall, and 17 lbs. Raymond was last seen wearing a grey onesie with a zipper in the front. #TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/NCMqdtkL6n— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 22, 2020
MORE DETAILS: Erika Barksdale is a 29-year-old black female with brown hair, brown eyes, 5'5" tall, and 165 lbs. Barksdale is wanted by the Lebanon Police Department for Kidnapping and Aggravated Assault charges in relation to this incident.#TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/fcYJNb0VQU— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 22, 2020
