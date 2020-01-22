The TBI has issued a Amber Alert for a missing 4-month-old taken from a Lebanon home.

 
Raymond Lyons, Jr. and Erika Barksdale

Raymond Lyons, Jr. (left) is believed to be with his non-custodial mother, Erika Barksdale (right).

LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - A four-month-old taken by his non-custodial mother has been found safe in Nashville.

The TBI said Raymond Lyons, Jr. was found safe in Nashville. Erika Barksdale, 29, is in custody of law enforcement.

Lebanon Police said Barksdale is believed to have taken Raymond Lyons Jr. from a Lebanon home on Wednesday morning.

Raymond has black hair and brown eyes. He is 18 inches tall and weighs 17 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey onesie with a zipper in the front.

Barksdale has brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5’5” and weighs 165 pounds. She is wanted for kidnapping and aggravated assault by Lebanon Police in relation to the incident.

If you see or know their whereabouts, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

 
 

