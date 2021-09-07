NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - State economic officials announced a Massachusetts-based life sciences company will establish a new manufacturing facility in Wilson County that will lead to 1,400 new jobs, according to a news release.
Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced Thermo Fisher Scientific will open a new facility that will manufacture single-use bioprocess containers used to produce biologics and vaccines.
To date, Thermo Fisher has committed more than $100 million to build a new single-use technology assembly facility where it will produce bioprocess containers and fluid transfer assemblies that are used globally by biopharma companies to develop and produce therapeutics and vaccines.
“We have created a business-friendly environment in Tennessee where companies can succeed, and I appreciate Thermo Fisher Scientific for choosing Lebanon to create 1,400 new jobs. This project will have a long-term positive impact on Tennesseans in Wilson County,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a news release.
.@thermofisher will establish operations in Wilson County that will lead to 1,400 new jobs.The company will produce bioprocess containers and fluid transfer assemblies that are used globally by biopharma companies to produce therapeutics and vaccines. https://t.co/KiuTooVSk7 pic.twitter.com/NCGxIUjCUI— TNECD (@TNECD) September 7, 2021
The project will create about 400 jobs in the near term, ultimately growing to more than 1,400 new jobs in Lebanon over the next several years. The roles will focus on manufacturing, assembling and packaging bioprocess containers in a clean room environment with additional roles in engineering, procurement, quality, warehousing and site leadership.
“Thermo Fisher’s Nashville site will play a critical role in the company’s effort to support the global pharmaceutical industry’s work in developing life-saving biologics and vaccines to address many diseases,” Michel Lagarde, executive vice president, Thermo Fisher Scientific, said in a news release. “We look forward to being part of the community and enabling the local talent to build meaningful careers through the high-quality jobs that will be created at the site.”
Tennessee has seen an influx of health care and life sciences companies choosing to do business in our state, and this new investment from Thermo Fisher Scientific brings a significant boost to this thriving sector,” TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe said in a news release.
Thermo Fisher is the world leader in serving science with annual revenue exceeding $30 billion. The company serves global customers in the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors, as well as in hospitals and clinical diagnostic labs, universities, research institutions and government agencies.
The project is the latest in a string of life sciences-related companies to locate or expand in Tennessee. Since 2019, health care, life sciences and medical device companies have invested nearly $430 million in the state.
