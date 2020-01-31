MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Mount Juliet Police are searching for a suspect wanted for aggravated assault who ran from Metro Police officers near Lebanon Road and Devonshire Drive.
The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Matthew Rischbeck of Old Hickory. Rischbeck is described as a white male, wearing a white coat and black pants, with black hair and tattoos.
25-year-old Matthew Rischbeck, of Old Hickory, has been identified as the suspect we are searching for. Allegedly, he rammed Metro-Nashville patrol vehicles in Hermitage. He is likely on foot near Lebanon Rd/Devonshire Dr and the Hickory Hills neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/RdUFjUgYQx— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) January 31, 2020
The initial incident happened around 10:15 a.m. when police responded to a shoplifting call at the Home Depot on Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage.
Police say two officers responded to the call. When they got to the Home Depot, they saw the suspect getting into a car. The two officers parked their police cruisers in front of and behind the suspect vehicle.
According to officials on scene, Rischbeck drove in reverse and smashed into one police cruiser, breaking one of the front wheels. Rischbeck then drove his car forward into the other police car. The collision damaged the police car's axel, so neither officer was able to chase after Rischbeck.
The officers suffered minor injuries. Another officer drove them to the hospital as a precaution, but police tell News4 the injuries are not serious.
Rischbeck reportedly abandoned the car in Mt. Juliet. He is likely on foot in the Hickory Hills neighborhood and may be armed.
If you see Rischbeck, do not approach him; call 911 immediately.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
