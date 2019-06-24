MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - An Old Hickory man died after he fell from a boat on a trailer in the parking lot of a Wilson County school, police said.
Mount Juliet Police said William Oliver, 71, was found dead in the parking lot of West Wilson Middle School around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
An employee of the school system found Oliver in the parking lot unresponsive and called for help.
Police believe Oliver pulled into the parking lot to likely adjust something on the boat. During the process, he fell from the boat, resulting in fatal injuries.
Oliver was not affiliated with Wilson County Schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.