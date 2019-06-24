Boat accident death in Mount Juliet - 6/24/19

A man died on Monday after apparently falling from a boat in the West Wilson Middle School parking lot. (Photo: Mount Juliet Police Department)

MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - An Old Hickory man died after he fell from a boat on a trailer in the parking lot of a Wilson County school, police said.

Mount Juliet Police said William Oliver, 71, was found dead in the parking lot of West Wilson Middle School around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

An employee of the school system found Oliver in the parking lot unresponsive and called for help.

Police believe Oliver pulled into the parking lot to likely adjust something on the boat. During the process, he fell from the boat, resulting in fatal injuries.

Oliver was not affiliated with Wilson County Schools.

