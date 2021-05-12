MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A Sumner County man was arrested after firing shots into the home of his girlfriend’s family early Saturday morning on Mays Chapel Road.
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to the home after shots were fired by a man driving a yellow Chevrolet Camaro, which pulled into the driveway and opened fire on the home next door. When the person inside the home heard the shots being fired, he grabbed his gun and returned fire at the man through his bedroom window.
The man, later identified as Caleb Lee Hughes, 28, of Sumner County, fled the scene heading toward Highway 109.
Deputies issued a BOLO with the description of the vehicle with a focus on Sumner County since Hughes lived there. ALPR cameras flagged the vehicle when Hughes entered Sumner County. A pursuit began as Hughes attempted to flee authorities. He was eventually stopped and taken into custody without incident.
“Deputies observed multiple holes on the outside of the targeted residence as well as the vehicles located on the property as a result from the gun shots that occurred,” Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said in a news release. “The intended target of the shooting were family members of Hughes’ girlfriend. Fortunately, no one was harmed and Hughes was taken into without incident. We appreciate the great work by the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office with assisting us in capturing Hughes.”
Hughes has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and vandalism more than $10,000. He is set to appear in General Sessions Court on May 19.
