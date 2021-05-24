MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Police arrested a man on Sunday evening after he displayed a gun to another motorist on North Mount Juliet Road at Interstate 40.
Mount Juliet Police said a man who was driving a green Jeep said he was waiting to turn left onto I-40 when the driver of a grey BMW sedan came up next to him and displayed a handgun to him. The driver said he was afraid for his life and thought he was going to be shot.
Police were talking to the victim on the I-40 West on ramp when the BMW drove by and the driver honked his horn. The victim told police that was the car that had displayed the gun.
Police stopped the driver of the BMW on I-40. According to the affidavit, officers asked the driver, identified as Jaiden Burke, if he pointed his gun out of the window at another car. Burke told officers that he did not point his gun out the window. He said the driver of the jeep had been following him closely and made him scared. He said because of this he pulled his gun up to show the other driver he had it.
Burke, 21, displayed a 9mm handgun, which was recovered from the driver’s side door of the vehicle.
Burke was charged with aggravated assault. He was released after posting $3,000 bond. His court date is set for Jan. 4, 2022.
Moments ago, officers quickly caught up and arrested an adult male after he pointed a handgun at another motorist on the N. Mt. Juliet Rd at I-40 overpass. A handgun was recovered, and thankfully, no one was injured. pic.twitter.com/WXig7jNgVF— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) May 24, 2021
