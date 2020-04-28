MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A suspect in a Louisiana murder was arrested Tuesday morning at a Mount Juliet hotel, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Deandre Galmon, 32, of South Clinton, LA, was arrested outside the Quality Inn and Suites, just off Interstate 40, just after 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol was notified by the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office that Galmon, wanted for first degree murder, was possibly in the Mount Juliet area.
THP and Mount Juliet Police repsonded to a report that Galmon was at the Quality Inn and Suites on Hershel Drive. Officers spotted the car reportedly driven by Galmon a few blocks away at a Holiday Inn on South Mount Juliet Road.
Law enforcement set up a perimeter outside the Quality Inn and Suites. Galmon was arrested without incident after he walked out of the hotel's front entrence at 10:18 a.m.
Galmon is being held at the Wilson County Jail.
