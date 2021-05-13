LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - A Lebanon woman was arrested after trying to pay someone to kill a family member, Lebanon Police said on Thursday.
Lebanon Police said Jaynie Smithson, 29, was plotting to have a family member killed. A woman told police she believed Smithson was plotting to have her killed. Police discovered Smithson had paid at least one man to commit the murder.
Smithson admitted to the plot and was taken into custody without incident.
Smithson has been charged with solicitation of first-degree murder and is being held on $750,000 bond.
