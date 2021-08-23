LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - The Lebanon Special School District announced Monday that there would be no classes the remainder of the week because of increasing absences.

The school system said it would use four Stockpile/Inclement weather days beginning Tuesday. Schools will be closed with no student engagement from home. All school-based events, including athletics and SACC, will be closed for the remainder of the week.

“Due to the inability to staff our classrooms and buildings as well as the increasing number of student absences, the immediate need for separation has become apparent, the school system said in a news release. “Based on information gathered throughout the day (Monday), the number of absences for teachers, staff and students is projected to increase again (Tuesday).”

According to new state guidelines for this school year, remote learning is not an option for school districts.

“Based on those parameters, our only option it to utilize Stockpile Days to provide relief and allow a period of time to optimize return of both faculty and students,” the school system said.

When classes resume on Aug. 30, all schools will be in the “Mask Requested” status.

“As we move to system-wide “Mask Requested,” we are in strong need of participation so that we can stay in school once we return on Monday,” the school system said.

Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order last week that allows parents to “opt-out” their children from wearing masks at school if required by the school board.