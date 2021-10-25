LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a suspect for questioning in a missing person case.
Sandra Mai St. John (Lexi) was reported missing by her family on June 15.
Jose Guerrero is a person of interest in the disappearance of Sandra Mai St. John, who was reported missing on June 15.
Investigators said St. John met with Jose Guerrero at his Macon County home on June 5 and has not been seen since this date. Guerrero is a suspect in St. John’s disappearance.
If you have information about the whereabouts of Guerrero or his involvement in the disappearance, contact Lebanon Police Detective Brad Williams at 615-453-4388 or email Williams.
