LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash announced Thursday that he has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and will quarantine from home with his wife for the next 14 days., according to a news release from the city.
Ash said he went to his doctor on Tuesday, and on recommendation from his physician, took the test. He said he was called Thursday afternoon and told that he had tested positive. According to a news release, he has been in self-quarantine since taking the test.
"Right now, I don't feel bad and am available via telephone and email," Ash said in a news release. "The city is in capable hands with our great department heads and I look forward to getting back into the office as soon as possible. I encourage residents to continue to follow all recommended personal safety measures including social distancing and mask wearing to limit exposure and stay well."
The Mitchell House, where the mayor's office is located, underwent a deep clean and decontamination Thursday evening.
City Councilor Fred Burton, the city's mayor pro tem, presided over a special called City Council meeting on Thursday.
