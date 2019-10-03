LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - A Lebanon man has been indicted by a Wilson County Grand Jury on murder charges in the Fentanyl overdose death of Thomas Benjamin Hibbett, Jr. on May 10.
Assistant District Attorney General Jason Lawson says 28-year-old James Haynes was charged with second degree murder for the distribution of the drug. This is the second case charged in the district under a new Fentanyl second degree murder law.
The new law passed in 2018 states that those who deliver, sell, or administer a drug containing fentanyl commits the offense of second degree murder if the person dies from using that drug.
Haynes remains in jail on $100,000 bond.
