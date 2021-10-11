LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said he’s hoping to have flood sensors online for the community to use before heavy rains hit the area later this fall.

The goal of the new technology is to stop flood waters from catching businesses and homeowners off guard. This is something the city has been working on since before the flood in March so people will know when to get their sandbags out.

Some people said it took months for some businesses on the square to reopen after being damaged by flooding in March. Some business owners are still trying to fix damage.

“We were out about four months. Dreams is still out, but they are getting really close to opening,” Nancy Owens, an employee of Urban Mills Promotions and Boutique, said.

Owens said she’s lived in Lebanon her entire life but had never seen a flood like the one in March.

“It was just an experience,” she said. I’ve never been through it and I hope that the measures can be taken to keep it happening again.”

Owens said 14 inches of water washed into the store since they are located over a creek. She said the store’s owner tracking the spring showers since it had been raining for days.

“Flooding is something that’s historical in our town,” Bell said.

Even though the city tracks how high creeks are getting, Bell said they have installed sensors to alert everyone of when there might be a flood.

“In the past it’s always been an estimate and with these sensors we can get a really accurate timeline of when the flood waters are coming and make sure people can get out of their homes, get prepared and protect their businesses,” said Bell.

The sensors and alert system is up and running, but it isn’t online yet for the public to see.

“The sensors work. They are ready and right now. They are being tested with a few citizens who have businesses on the square of who have property on the square to make sure it looks right, giving out the right information, and to make sure it’s understandable,” Bell said.

Bell is hoping to have the alert system available to everyone in a couple of weeks since the city usually gets the most rain late in the fall and spring months.