LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - The City of Lebanon has closed the city’s administrative building to the public after eight administrative employees tested positive for COVID-19, city officials said Monday.

The administrative building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., will be closed to the public temporarily, but will remain accessible via the drive-thru. No visitors will be allowed in the building.

“Under Mayor [Bernie] Ash’s direction, the city has closed down that building and have sent everyone home,’ said Debbie Jessen, Mayoral Assistant, in a news release. “The building will be decontaminated immediately and will not be available for staff or public use to allow any infected employees to come out of quarantine and to protect the wellbeing of others.”

Ash currently remains under quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 15. City employees who work as inspectors and are asymptomatic will continue to work remotely or from their vehicles for at least 24 days allowing all exposed time to show symptoms, according to the news release. All city meetings will continue to be held digitally.

Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto announced Monday morning the mask mandate for the county would be ending Wednesday night.

If you had planned to drop off paperwork, make sure it is labeled properly and bring it to the drive-thru. Citizens can also contact the security desk at 615-443-2839, ext. 2222.