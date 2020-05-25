MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Kroger and the City of Mount Juliet will continue to offer free drive-through testing this week at Charlie Daniels Park.
The testing will occur on Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. in the parking lot at the park, located at 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy.
People seeking a test will use a virtual screening tool based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. Individuals who don't have symptoms and anyone with health concerns is eligible for testing.
"We are grateful to the Wilson County Health Department for connecting Kroger Health with Mount Juliet for this opportunity for the citizens of our community," said Mount Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin in a news release. "Increased testing opportunities are vital as we begin to get people back to work."
Individuals must schedule an appointment via Kroger Health's online portal. Scheduling an appointment is required to receive a test.
Mount Juliet Police and Kroger Health associates will be present to direct traffic to the designated testing area. Please make sure windows are up on all vehicles when in the testing area and individuals need to have their photo ID ready.
"Kroger Health is proud to partner with the City of Mount Juliet in this important effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic," said Kroger Health President Colleen Lindholz in a news release. "This aligns perfectly with our vision, which is to help people live healthier lives."
The onsite testing is supported with the laboratory services provided by eTrueNorth, a contractor of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
