LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed and another person was seriously hurt in two separate crashes on I-40 in Wilson County.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol was busy on Wednesday. A crash on I-40 West by the Sparta Pike exit in Lebanon backed up traffic for miles.
Paula Burgess got caught in it.
"Everybody's just kind of like me wait until the last minute to get their things and everybody's stuck in traffic," Paula Burgess who lives in Lebanon said.
The THP said a tractor trailer didn't see the cars in time to slow down. That caused a chain reaction involving four other vehicles.
State troopers said the semi went down an embankment and ended up on the train tracks.
The driver from Norman, OK was driving for a company out of Harrah, OK.
He was flown from the scene. Two others were hurt, but will be okay.
"We're trying to eliminate crashes like this," Lt. Charlie Caplinger with the THP said.
Lt. Caplinger said state troopers are set up at least every 20 miles on the interstate. It's part of what's called the I-40 Challenge.
The initiative gets state troopers to crash scenes faster and helps them keep the roads safe.
"Obviously, we can't be everywhere at all times, but we're trying our best," Lt. Caplinger said.
Two minutes after that first crash, another one happened seven miles down the road in the eastbound lanes. This one was deadly involving a van and a semi.
The THP identified Brock Dalton Dorman, 26, of Nashville, as the man who was killed on I-40 East near Highway 109.
Investigators said his Chevrolet Express crashed into the back of a tractor trailer stopped due to traffic. Authorities said there were no skid marks.
"It makes me want to cry right here at Thanksgiving. Somebody losing a loved one," Burgess said.
Troopers are stressing everyone to slow down, wear your seat belt, and to not drive distracted.
"Don't be the next one we have to respond to," Lt. Caplinger said.
Last year, the THP said 16 people died in crashes over the holiday weekend statewide. 43% were alcohol related.
