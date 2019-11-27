LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed and another person critically injured in two separate crashes on Interstate 40 in Wilson County.
Authorities said one person was killed in a crash on eastbound I-40 near the Highway 109 exit. The crash involved a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle.
One person was critically injured in an accident between Highways 231 and 70 in the westbound lanes involved an overturned tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer ran off the interstate and crashed through a tree line near railroad tracks.
