LEBANON, TN (WSMV) – Interstate 40 was closed in both directions near Golden Bear Gateway after power lines fell onto the interstate during overnight storms.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation said several tractor-trailers overturned on the interstate. There was also a couple of wrecks in that stretch.
Eastbound I-40 was reopened just after 9 a.m. Westbound lanes are expected to reopen in a couple of hours.
TDOT said the line was a TVA transmission line and it would take 3-5 hours to make the repairs.
I-40 eastbound at the 229 just opened so EB is now open throughout the area. Crews now estimate all westbound lanes should be open in 2 hours. https://t.co/lMmkJgnnAL— Kathryn Schulte (@SchulteTDOT) March 3, 2020
