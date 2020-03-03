I-40 tornado Closure
 

LEBANON, TN (WSMV) – Interstate 40 was closed in both directions near Golden Bear Gateway after power lines fell onto the interstate during overnight storms.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said several tractor-trailers overturned on the interstate. There was also a couple of wrecks in that stretch.

Eastbound I-40 was reopened just after 9 a.m. Westbound lanes are expected to reopen in a couple of hours.

TDOT said the line was a TVA transmission line and it would take 3-5 hours to make the repairs.

 
 

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019.

