LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Half of the sixth-grade class at Winfree Bryant Middle School will move to distance learning for the next two weeks after a positive COVID-19 test, according the director of schools.
The principal at Winfree Bryant contacted the families of the students impacted and then sent a call to all school parents. Scott Benson, Lebanon Special School District’s director, then made the announcement in a call to all the parents in the school system on Tuesday night.
“Half of the sixth grade at WB will be moving to distance learning for the next 14 days. All students and staff that needed to be contacted and questioned have been, thus according to the Health Department guidelines. The other half of the sixth grade would be safe to come to school (on Wednesday),” Benson said in the call to parents.
“We are and will continue to work with the Health Department and involved to ensure the safety of our staff and students. Our Winfree Bryant families have also been informed and we are sending this message district-wide in an effort to keep everyone informed.”
Lebanon Special Schools District opened on Aug. 3 with a transition/phase-in week. On Monday the system switched to a hybrid/blended model based on the spread rate in the county.
