LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Tuesday that Moldex-Metric, Inc. would locate new operations in Lebanon.
Moldex is expanding its N95 respirator capacity to meet the surge in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as future market demand. The company plans to retrofit an existing building in Lebanon, which will be its first manufacturing facility in Tennessee. Beyond the capacity increase, Moldex also intends to build an additional distribution center on the 21-acre site.
The project represents an investment by Moldex of over $25 million and the creation of more than 200 new jobs in Wilson County over the next three years.
Wilson County Mayor, Randall Hutto says @Moldex_Metric will be donating 50,000 masks to first responders in the county. @Moldex_Metric manufactures N95 masks. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/Ga6ff5pMwp— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) September 29, 2020
“Tennessee’s economic recovery is fueled by companies that choose to do business in our state. As we continue to navigate through these unprecedented times, I am especially proud to welcome a company that is directly focused on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. I appreciate Moldex for choosing Tennessee and for creating more than 200 jobs in Wilson County,” said Lee at Tuesday’s press conference.
“Over the past three months, Tennessee companies have pledged to create over 3,000 new jobs across the state. We’re pleased that another West Coast company has chosen to locate new operations in the Volunteer State, creating hundreds of family wage jobs in Lebanon. We thank Moldex for selecting our state for this project and look forward to seeing the global impact Moldex will make on the COVID-19 pandemic from its Wilson County facility,” said Tennessee Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe.
Headquartered in Culver City, Calif., Moldex is the second largest manufacturer of N95 respirators in North America and has been manufacturing NIOSH approved respirators and hearing protection products for almost 40 years. Moldex products are made using proprietary technology and have been granted more than 50 patents.
“Having conducted an exhaustive search for a suitable site, the State of Tennessee provided unique advantages to accomplish our expansion plans and it quickly became clear that Tennessee was the best location for our facility. In addition to expanding our capacity for N95 respirators, adding a distribution facility in Lebanon will place our products closer to many of our customers. We look forward to our partnership with the State of Tennessee, TNECD and the Lebanon community,” said Mark Magidson, President/CEO of Moldex/Metric, Inc.
Since 2015, TNECD has supported 20 economic development projects in Wilson County, accounting for 2,750 job commitments and more than $785 million in capital investment.
“I would like to express my appreciation to Governor Lee and Commissioner Rolfe for all of their efforts that led to the announcement. Working with our county commissioners and our economic team has led us to be able to welcome Moldex to our community. We appreciate their confidence and look forward to a long-term partnership,” said Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto.
