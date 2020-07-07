Funeral services for Charlie Daniels will be held Friday at World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro.

Daniels, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry, passed away on Monday at Summit Medical Center from a hemorrhagic stroke. He was 83.

An open visitation will be held on Thursday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home, 2229 N. Mount Juliet Rd., in Mount Juliet.

A patriotic-themed service will be held Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. outside the funeral home featuring Trace Adkins, Tracey Lawrence, Darryl Worley and others.

The funeral service will be held Friday at 11 at World Outreach Church, 1921 State Highway 99, Murfreesboro.

When not at their beloved ranch, Twin Pines, Charlie and Hazel Daniels spent most of their time touring with The Charlie Daniels Band across the country. A few months each year they would spend time at their Colorado home, where they enjoyed snowmobiling and dining with friends.

Daniels leaves behind his wife of nearly 56 years, Hazel Alexander Daniels, son Charles William Daniels, adopted grandchildren Evan Daniel Tubb and Ayala Grace Nowling, grandbuddies Taylor Corlew Jenkins and Bailey Wheeler, as well as The CDB family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carlton and LaRue Daniels.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be addressed to The Journey Home Project, which Charlie Daniels and his manager David Corley founded in 2014. You may donate via web or by mail, 17060 Central Pike, Lebanon, TN 37090). Floral arrangements may be sent to Sellars Funeral Home.