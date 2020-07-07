NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 21: Charlie Daniels performs at the 10th Annual Charlie Daniels Band & Friends Christmas 4 Kids concert at the Ryman Auditorium on November 21, 2011 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images)
Country music and southern rock legend Charlie Daniels passed away on Monday morning at Summit Medical Center. He was 83.
Daniels, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry, passed away on Monday at Summit Medical Center from a hemorrhagic stroke. He was 83.
An open visitation will be held on Thursday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home, 2229 N. Mount Juliet Rd., in Mount Juliet.
A patriotic-themed service will be held Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. outside the funeral home featuring Trace Adkins, Tracey Lawrence, Darryl Worley and others.
The funeral service will be held Friday at 11 at World Outreach Church, 1921 State Highway 99, Murfreesboro.
When not at their beloved ranch, Twin Pines, Charlie and Hazel Daniels spent most of their time touring with The Charlie Daniels Band across the country. A few months each year they would spend time at their Colorado home, where they enjoyed snowmobiling and dining with friends.
Daniels leaves behind his wife of nearly 56 years, Hazel Alexander Daniels, son Charles William Daniels, adopted grandchildren Evan Daniel Tubb and Ayala Grace Nowling, grandbuddies Taylor Corlew Jenkins and Bailey Wheeler, as well as The CDB family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carlton and LaRue Daniels.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be addressed to The Journey Home Project, which Charlie Daniels and his manager David Corley founded in 2014. You may donate via web or by mail, 17060 Central Pike, Lebanon, TN 37090). Floral arrangements may be sent to Sellars Funeral Home.
1 of 156
Rick Diamond
NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 22: HOF members Fred Foster, Randy Travis and Charlie Daniels attend the Country Music Hall Of Fame And Museum Hosts Medallion Ceremony To Celebrate 2017 Hall Of Fame Inductees Alan Jackson, Jerry Reed And Don Schlitz at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 22, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum)
NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 22: Musician Charlie Daniels (L) and wife Hazel Daniels (R) attend Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Medallion Ceremony to celebrate 2017 hall of fame inductees Alan Jackson, Jerry Reed And Don Schlitz at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 22, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum)
NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 04: Recording Artist Charlie Daniels attends 'Songs From A Room: The Nashville Works Of Dylan And Cohen,' Featuring Bob Wilson, Charlie Daniels, Sylvie Simmons and Ron Cornelius at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on April 4, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall Of Fame And Museum)
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 12: Trace Adkins, Gregg Allman, Charlie Daniels, Johnny Van Zandt and Randy Owen perform onstage at One More For The Fans! - Celebrating the Songs & Music of Lynyrd Skynyrd at The Fox Theatre on November 12, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Blackbird Productions)
NASHVILLE, TN - MAY 19: Charlie Daniels and Mike McGuire (former Gibson Custom Shop Mgr) before the Gibson Custom Southern Rock tribute at the 12th And Porter Club on May 19, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Webster PR)
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 12: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Charlie Daniels and Trace Adkins attend One More For The Fans! - Celebrating the Songs & Music of Lynyrd Skynyrd at The Fox Theatre on November 12, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/LSBB14/Getty Images for Blackbird Productions)
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 30: Charlie Daniels (belt buckle detail) of the Charlie Daniels Band perform during "FOX & Friends" All American Concert Series outside of FOX Studios on May 30, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 22: Charlie Daniels performs during Playin' Possum! The Final No Show Tribute To George Jones at Bridgestone Arena on November 22, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon IV/FilmMagic)
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 10: Country singer Charlie Daniels sings the National Anthem prior to a game between the Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at LP Field on November 10, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
BRISTOL, TN - MARCH 17: Grand Marshal Butch Jones (R), Head Football Coach, University of Tennessee and Singer/musician Charlie Daniels (L) poses prior to the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 17, 2013 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by John Harrelson/NASCAR via Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 17: Honoree Charlie Daniels, Recording Artist Amy Grant and Honoree Vince Gill chat before the 2012 Leadership Music Dale Franklin awards at War Memorial Auditorium on October 17, 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 21: Charlie Daniels performs at the 10th Annual Charlie Daniels Band & Friends Christmas 4 Kids concert at the Ryman Auditorium on November 21, 2011 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images)
TWIN LAKES, WI - JULY 22: Charlie Daniels and troops from the Wisconsin National Guard during Country Thunder music festival - Day 2 on July 22, 2011 in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Thunder)
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: Singer & Songwriter Charlie Daniels is inducteed into the Music City Walk of Fame and receives his star, At Hall of Fame Park on November 8, 2009 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
INDIO, CA - APRIL 25: Musician Charlie Daniels performs onstage during day one of California's Stagecoach Country Music Festival held at the Empire Polo Club on April 25, 2009 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 23: The Isaacs, Mac Powell, Charlie Daniel and Angella Christie during rehearsals at the 39th Annual GMA Dove Awards held at the Grand Ole Opry House on April 23, 2008 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/WireImage)
Nashville - January 12: Charlie Daniels press conference during Charlie Daniels Volunteer Jam VII at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville Tennessee January 12, 1980 (Photo By Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
(MANDATORY CREDIT Ebet Roberts/Getty Images) UNITED STATES - JANUARY 01: Photo of Charlie DANIELS; Charlie Daniels at Midsouth Coliseum, in Memphis,TN on December 27,1977 (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 31: Charlie Daniels' The Journey Home Project presents Shepard Center Foundations, Inc. with a check on March 31, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 11: (L-R) Guitarist Chris Wormer, drummer Pat McDonald, recording artist Charlie Daniels and bassist Charlie Hayward of The Charlie Daniels Band perform at The Orleans Hotel & Casino on December 11, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/FilmMagic)
NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 12: Joe Bonsall and William Lee Golden of the Oak Ridge Boys performs at Charlie Daniels' 2015 Volunteer Jam at Bridgestone Arena on August 12, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Webster Public Relations)
NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 12: Charlie Daniels and Lee Roy Parnell perform at Charlie Daniels' 2015 Volunteer Jam at Bridgestone Arena on August 12, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Webster Public Relations)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 20: (L-R) Bill Anderson, Charlie Daniels and Ricky Skaggs attend the 2019 Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 20: (Front row, L-R) Charley Pride, Randy Travis, Bud Wendell, Jerry Bradley, Ray Stevens, Kix Brooks, Ronnie Dunn, Reba McEntire, and Ralph Emery. (Second row, L-R) Charlie Daniels, Connie Smith, Charlie McCoy, Bill Anderson, Jimmy Fortune, Bobby Braddock, Randy Owen, and Ricky Skaggs. (Third row, L-R) Don Schlitz, The Oak Ridge Boys, Duane Allen, William Lee Golden and Richard Sterban and Garth Brooks attend the 2019 Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 20: (L-R) Ricky Skaggs, inductee Ray Stevens and Charlie Daniels attend the 2019 Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 20:(L-R) Hazel Daniels and Charlie Daniels attend the 2019 Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 21: Brenda Lee and Charlie Daniels attend the 2018 Music City Walk Induction Ceremony at Walk of Fame Park on August 21, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 29: Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Charlie Daniels during the 2016 Inductee announcement at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on March 29, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)
NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 12: Charlie Daniels accepts a $100,000 donation from Henry Rifle company to the Journey Home Project at Charlie Daniels' 2015 Volunteer Jam at Bridgestone Arena on August 12, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Webster Public Relations)
NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 12: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Alabama's Jeff Cook and Charlie Daniels attend Charlie Daniels' 2015 Volunteer Jam at the Charlie Daniels 2015 Volunteer Jam at Bridgestone Arena on August 12, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Webster Public Relations)
NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 12: WWII Veteran Jack ten Napel celebrates his 95th birthday with Charlie Daniels at the Charlie Daniels 2015 Volunteer Jam at Bridgestone Arena on August 12, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Webster Public Relations)
NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 12: Michael W. Smith and Charlie Daniels perform at Charlie Daniels' 2015 Volunteer Jam at Bridgestone Arena on August 12, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Webster Public Relations)
NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 22: Musicians Randy Travis and Charlie Daniels attend the Medallion Ceremony to celebrate 2017 hall of fame inductees Alan Jackson, Jerry Reed And Don Schlitz at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 22, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum)
NASHVILLE, TN - FEBRUARY 27: Pictured are (back row, l-r): Shawn Parr, Clare Bowen, Frankie Ballard, Charles Esten, Tommy Shaw of Styx, CAA's John Huie, Kelsea Ballerini, Charlie Daniels, George Strait, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry, guest, attorney Joel Katz, Storme Warren, Tracie Hamilton, Brad Paisley, and the T.J. Martell Foundation's Laura Heatherly; (front row, l-r) AEG Live's Ali Harnell; CAA's Rod Essig; Sprit of Nashville Award receipient Janet Miller; Medical Research Advancement Award receipient Joseph Smith, M.D.; Lifetime Humanitarian Award recipient Scott Hamilton; Tony Martell Lifetime Entertainment Achievement Award honoree Louis Messina; Danielle Bouharoun, and Kimberly Williams Paisley attend the T.J. Martell Foundation 9th Annual Nashville Honors Gala at Omni Hotel on February 27, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.at Omni Hotel on February 27, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for T.J. Martell Foundation)
THE 50th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS - The 50th Annual CMA Awards, hosted by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood, broadcasts live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Wednesday, November 2 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on the Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television Network. (Image Group LA/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images) CHARLIE DANIELS
NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 20: Charlie Daniels attends The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Debuts "Charlie Daniels: Million Mile Reflections" Exhibition at The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on September 20, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum)
NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 16:Inductee Charlie Daniels and Joe Bonsall of The Oak Ridge Boys sing onstage during the grand finale of the 2016 Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 16, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum)
NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 20: General view of atmosphere as seen during The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Debuts "Charlie Daniels: Million Mile Reflections" Exhibition at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on September 20, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum)
NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 29: Hall of Fame member Brenda Lee with New Inductees Charlie Daniels, Randy Travis and Fred Foster attend the CMA Presentation of The 2016 Country Music Hall Of Fame Inductees Announcement at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on March 29, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 29: Ryman GM Sally Williams, Hall of Fame member Brenda Lee, New Inductee Charlie Daniels, Hall of Fame member Jo Walker-Meador and New Inductee Randy Travis attend CMA's Presentation of The 2016 Country Music Hall Of Fame Inductees Announcement at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on March 29, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 12: Charlie Daniels and Natalie Stovall perform at the Charlie Daniels 2015 Volunteer Jam at Bridgestone Arena on August 12, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Webster Public Relations)
NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 22: Musician Charlie Daniels (R) and wife Hazel Daniels (L) attend Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Medallion Ceremony to celebrate 2017 hall of fame inductees Alan Jackson, Jerry Reed And Don Schlitz at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 22, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum)
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 02: Charlie Daniels, Charley Pride, Dwight Yoakam and Carrie Underwood perform onstage at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 2, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)
NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 14: Recording Artist Charlie Daniels performs during the Celebration Of Life For Troy Gentry at Grand Ole Opry House on September 14, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 16: The Oak Ridge Boys, Randy Travis, Vince Gill, Fred Foster and Charlie Daniels perform onstage during the grand finale of the 2016 Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 16, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum)
NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 20: Charlie Daniels attends The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Debuts "Charlie Daniels: Million Mile Reflections" Exhibition at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on September 20, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum)
NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 20: (L-R) Charlie Daniels, Senior Vice President of Museum Services of The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Carolyn Tate, and Manager David Corlew attend Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on September 20, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum)
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 23: Lengendary Recording Artist Charlie Daniels performs outside at the NAMM Nissan Stage on The Terrace during a private opening party at Music City Center on June 23, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for NAMM)
NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 22: Musician Charlie Daniels performs during the debut of the "Alabama: Song of the South" exhibition at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on August 22, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum)
NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 25: Singer/Songwriter Charlie Daniels talks with The Press during Lipscomb University's Copperweld Charlie Daniels' Scholarship for Heroes event at Allen Arena, Lipscomb University on March 25, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 22: (Exclusive Coverage) Stonewall Jackson and Charlie Daniels backstage during Playin' Possum! The Final No Show Tribute To George Jones - Show at Bridgestone Arena on November 22, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Larry Busacca/NJ/Getty Images for Webster PR)
NASHVILLE, TN - MAY 02: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Country musicians Travis Tritt (L) and Charlie Daniels attend the funeral service for George Jones at The Grand Ole Opry on May 2, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jones passed away on April 26, 2013 at the age of 81. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Nancy Jones)
Musicians Travis Tritt, Charlie Daniels, Garth Brooks and Marty Stuart attend 33rd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 22, 1998 at the Universal Ampitheater in Universal City, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
TWIN LAKES, WI - JULY 22: Charlie Daniels and troops from the Wisconsin National Guard during Country Thunder music festival - Day 2 on July 22, 2011 in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Thunder)
"Opry at the Dove" with Ricky Skaggs and the Whites, The Isaacs, Angella Christe, Charlie Daniels, Mac Powell, Karen Peck & New River and the Hoppers onsatge at the 39th Annual GMA Dove Awards held at the Grand Ole Opry House on April 23, 2008 in Nashville
NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 23: Kirk Franklin, Charlie Daniels and Vince Gil onsatge at the 39th Annual GMA Dove Awards held at the Grand Ole Opry House on April 23, 2008 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/WireImage)
Nashville - January 12: Tommy Crain and Charlie Daniels of The Charlie Daniels Band perform during Charlie Daniels Volunteer Jam VII at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville Tennessee January 12, 1980 (Photo By Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TN - FEBRUARY 27: Charlie Daniels and Kelsea Ballerini attend the T.J. Martell Foundation 9th Annual Nashville Honors Gala at Omni Hotel on February 27, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.at Omni Hotel on February 27, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for T.J. Martell Foundation)
NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 20: General view of atmosphere as seen during The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Debuts "Charlie Daniels: Million Mile Reflections" Exhibition at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on September 20, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum)
NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 16: Charlie Daniels ad Bobby Bare speak during the 2016 Medallian Ceremony Reception at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 16, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum)
NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 16: Brenda Lee presents inductee Charlie Daniels with medallion onstage during the 2016 Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 16, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum)
NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 16: Inductee Charlie Daniels and his wife Hazel Daniels enjoy performance from the audience at The 2016 Medallion Ceremony at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 16, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum )
Remembering the life of Charlie Daniels through pictures.
1 of 156
Rick Diamond
NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 22: HOF members Fred Foster, Randy Travis and Charlie Daniels attend the Country Music Hall Of Fame And Museum Hosts Medallion Ceremony To Celebrate 2017 Hall Of Fame Inductees Alan Jackson, Jerry Reed And Don Schlitz at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 22, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum)
Rick Diamond
NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 22: Musician Charlie Daniels (L) and wife Hazel Daniels (R) attend Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Medallion Ceremony to celebrate 2017 hall of fame inductees Alan Jackson, Jerry Reed And Don Schlitz at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 22, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum)
Rick Diamond
NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 04: Recording Artist Charlie Daniels attends 'Songs From A Room: The Nashville Works Of Dylan And Cohen,' Featuring Bob Wilson, Charlie Daniels, Sylvie Simmons and Ron Cornelius at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on April 4, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall Of Fame And Museum)
Mike Coppola
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 12: Trace Adkins, Gregg Allman, Charlie Daniels, Johnny Van Zandt and Randy Owen perform onstage at One More For The Fans! - Celebrating the Songs & Music of Lynyrd Skynyrd at The Fox Theatre on November 12, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Blackbird Productions)
Rick Diamond
NASHVILLE, TN - MAY 19: Charlie Daniels and Mike McGuire (former Gibson Custom Shop Mgr) before the Gibson Custom Southern Rock tribute at the 12th And Porter Club on May 19, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Webster PR)
Rick Diamond/LSBB14
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 12: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Charlie Daniels and Trace Adkins attend One More For The Fans! - Celebrating the Songs & Music of Lynyrd Skynyrd at The Fox Theatre on November 12, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/LSBB14/Getty Images for Blackbird Productions)
John Lamparski
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 30: Charlie Daniels (belt buckle detail) of the Charlie Daniels Band perform during "FOX & Friends" All American Concert Series outside of FOX Studios on May 30, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)
Frederick Breedon IV
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 22: Charlie Daniels performs during Playin' Possum! The Final No Show Tribute To George Jones at Bridgestone Arena on November 22, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon IV/FilmMagic)
Frederick Breedon
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 10: Country singer Charlie Daniels sings the National Anthem prior to a game between the Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at LP Field on November 10, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
John Harrelson
BRISTOL, TN - MARCH 17: Grand Marshal Butch Jones (R), Head Football Coach, University of Tennessee and Singer/musician Charlie Daniels (L) poses prior to the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 17, 2013 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by John Harrelson/NASCAR via Getty Images)
Rick Diamond
NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 17: Honoree Charlie Daniels, Recording Artist Amy Grant and Honoree Vince Gill chat before the 2012 Leadership Music Dale Franklin awards at War Memorial Auditorium on October 17, 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
Ed Rode
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 21: Charlie Daniels performs at the 10th Annual Charlie Daniels Band & Friends Christmas 4 Kids concert at the Ryman Auditorium on November 21, 2011 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images)
Rick Diamond
TWIN LAKES, WI - JULY 22: Charlie Daniels and troops from the Wisconsin National Guard during Country Thunder music festival - Day 2 on July 22, 2011 in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Thunder)
Rick Diamond
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: Singer & Songwriter Charlie Daniels is inducteed into the Music City Walk of Fame and receives his star, At Hall of Fame Park on November 8, 2009 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
Frazer Harrison
INDIO, CA - APRIL 25: Musician Charlie Daniels performs onstage during day one of California's Stagecoach Country Music Festival held at the Empire Polo Club on April 25, 2009 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Rick Diamond
NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 23: The Isaacs, Mac Powell, Charlie Daniel and Angella Christie during rehearsals at the 39th Annual GMA Dove Awards held at the Grand Ole Opry House on April 23, 2008 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/WireImage)
Tim Mosenfelder
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA - OCTOBER 4: Charlie Daniels of The Charlie Daniels Band performs at Shoreline Amphitheatre on October 4, 1997 in Mountain View California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
Rick Diamond
Travis Tritt, Eddie Montgomery, Troy Gentry, Charlie Daniels and Del Bryant, President BMI (Photo by Rick Diamond/WireImage)
Paul Natkin
Charlie Daniels on 5/29/81 in Memphis, Tn. (Photo by Paul Natkin/WireImage)
Rick Diamond
Nashville - January 12: Charlie Daniels press conference during Charlie Daniels Volunteer Jam VII at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville Tennessee January 12, 1980 (Photo By Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
Ebet Roberts
(MANDATORY CREDIT Ebet Roberts/Getty Images) UNITED STATES - JANUARY 01: Photo of Charlie DANIELS; Charlie Daniels at Midsouth Coliseum, in Memphis,TN on December 27,1977 (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns)
Jason Davis
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 31: Charlie Daniels' The Journey Home Project presents Shepard Center Foundations, Inc. with a check on March 31, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)
Rick Diamond
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 07: Deborah Allen, Charlie Daniels and Crystal Gayle attend the APA Nashville Party on June 7, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for APA)
Rick Diamond
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 07: Phil Vassar and Charlie Daniels attend the APA Nashville Party on June 7, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for APA)
Mindy Small
LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 11: (L-R) Guitarist Chris Wormer, drummer Pat McDonald, recording artist Charlie Daniels and bassist Charlie Hayward of The Charlie Daniels Band perform at The Orleans Hotel & Casino on December 11, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/FilmMagic)
John Shearer
NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 12: Joe Bonsall and William Lee Golden of the Oak Ridge Boys performs at Charlie Daniels' 2015 Volunteer Jam at Bridgestone Arena on August 12, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Webster Public Relations)
John Shearer
NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 12: Charlie Daniels and Lee Roy Parnell perform at Charlie Daniels' 2015 Volunteer Jam at Bridgestone Arena on August 12, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Webster Public Relations)
Terry Wyatt
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 20: (L-R) Bill Anderson, Charlie Daniels and Ricky Skaggs attend the 2019 Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
Terry Wyatt
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 20: (Front row, L-R) Charley Pride, Randy Travis, Bud Wendell, Jerry Bradley, Ray Stevens, Kix Brooks, Ronnie Dunn, Reba McEntire, and Ralph Emery. (Second row, L-R) Charlie Daniels, Connie Smith, Charlie McCoy, Bill Anderson, Jimmy Fortune, Bobby Braddock, Randy Owen, and Ricky Skaggs. (Third row, L-R) Don Schlitz, The Oak Ridge Boys, Duane Allen, William Lee Golden and Richard Sterban and Garth Brooks attend the 2019 Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
Terry Wyatt
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 20: (L-R) Ricky Skaggs, inductee Ray Stevens and Charlie Daniels attend the 2019 Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
Jason Kempin
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 20:(L-R) Hazel Daniels and Charlie Daniels attend the 2019 Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
Jason Kempin
NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 21: Brenda Lee and Charlie Daniels attend the 2018 Music City Walk Induction Ceremony at Walk of Fame Park on August 21, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Terry Wyatt
NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 29: Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Charlie Daniels during the 2016 Inductee announcement at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on March 29, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)
John Shearer
NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 12: Charlie Daniels accepts a $100,000 donation from Henry Rifle company to the Journey Home Project at Charlie Daniels' 2015 Volunteer Jam at Bridgestone Arena on August 12, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Webster Public Relations)
Rick Diamond
NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 12: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Alabama's Jeff Cook and Charlie Daniels attend Charlie Daniels' 2015 Volunteer Jam at the Charlie Daniels 2015 Volunteer Jam at Bridgestone Arena on August 12, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Webster Public Relations)
Rick Diamond
NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 12: WWII Veteran Jack ten Napel celebrates his 95th birthday with Charlie Daniels at the Charlie Daniels 2015 Volunteer Jam at Bridgestone Arena on August 12, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Webster Public Relations)
John Shearer
NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 12: Michael W. Smith and Charlie Daniels perform at Charlie Daniels' 2015 Volunteer Jam at Bridgestone Arena on August 12, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Webster Public Relations)
Rick Diamond
NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 22: Musicians Randy Travis and Charlie Daniels attend the Medallion Ceremony to celebrate 2017 hall of fame inductees Alan Jackson, Jerry Reed And Don Schlitz at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 22, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum)
Rick Diamond
NASHVILLE, TN - FEBRUARY 27: Pictured are (back row, l-r): Shawn Parr, Clare Bowen, Frankie Ballard, Charles Esten, Tommy Shaw of Styx, CAA's John Huie, Kelsea Ballerini, Charlie Daniels, George Strait, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry, guest, attorney Joel Katz, Storme Warren, Tracie Hamilton, Brad Paisley, and the T.J. Martell Foundation's Laura Heatherly; (front row, l-r) AEG Live's Ali Harnell; CAA's Rod Essig; Sprit of Nashville Award receipient Janet Miller; Medical Research Advancement Award receipient Joseph Smith, M.D.; Lifetime Humanitarian Award recipient Scott Hamilton; Tony Martell Lifetime Entertainment Achievement Award honoree Louis Messina; Danielle Bouharoun, and Kimberly Williams Paisley attend the T.J. Martell Foundation 9th Annual Nashville Honors Gala at Omni Hotel on February 27, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.at Omni Hotel on February 27, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for T.J. Martell Foundation)
Image Group LA
THE 50th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS - The 50th Annual CMA Awards, hosted by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood, broadcasts live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Wednesday, November 2 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on the Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television Network. (Image Group LA/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images) CHARLIE DANIELS