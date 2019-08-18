LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Friends and family gathered to honor a man who drove a bus for Wilson County Schools for nearly 50 years.
David Wright drove the bus for nearly 50 years. He passed away earlier this week and his funeral was held on Sunday at Lebanon High School.
His children said he was a “Lebanon legend” and that many students were impacted by his life.
“He was a true Lebanon legend in all sense of the word,” said Calvin Wright, David Wright’s son. “You know we have Cracker Barrel here. That’s a staple, but so was my dad.”
Wright would have turned 77 later this month.
