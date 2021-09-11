MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Four teens from Nashville were arrested after police were notified that the car was stolen, Mount Juliet Police reported.
Police said Guardian Shield, the camera system that checks tags at several locations in Mount Juliet, alerted officers at 4:22 that a stolen Nissan Altima had entered the city on Lebanon Road from Hermitage.
Officers located the car on Lebanon Road near Mount Juliet Road and attempted to stop it. Within moments, the driver did an abrupt U-turn and sideswiped another car. Police continued to attempt to stop the stolen car and deployed a spike strip, which led to the pursuit ending on Woodbridge Place near Placid Drive.
Mount Juliet Police said in a news release the driver was a 15-year-old male and the passengers included two 16-year-old males and a 14-year-old female. They were in possession of marijuana.
Police said the car was reported stolen out of Clarksville on Aug. 19.
No one was injured during the pursuit.
