LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - A former Mount Juliet police officer is facing charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, the TBI announced on Thursday.
Cody Mang, 33, was arrested on Thursday on four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after a months-long investigation by TBI agents.
TBI agents received information around December 2020 via a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicating that an individual had uploaded multiple files of child sexual abuse material to his personal email account.
During the course of the investigations, agents identified the suspect as Mang, who was an officer with the Mount Juliet Police Department at the time. Mang was fired shortly after the allegations surfaced.
“A child’s protection demands the utmost level of support,” Mount Juliet Police Chief James Harbrick said in a statement. “Regardless of who is accused, we support every effort to ensure justice is achieved, and I thank the investigators for the vital work they do to protect our children. This arrest impacts many, and my prayers go out to all affected, including members of our department who are in shock and heartbroken.”
The Wilson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Mang with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He was booked Thursday and released after posting a $12,500 bond.
Mang was placed on administrative leave with no arrest powers or firearms after the Mount Juliet Police learned of the investigation. After a review, Mang was fired on Jan. 13, 2021, according to Hambrick.
Chief Hambrick's statement on today's arrest of a former employee: pic.twitter.com/NW5u1KRanQ— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) May 13, 2021
