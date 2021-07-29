MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Friends and coworkers are rallying behind a firefighter’s family in a time of need.
The Hastings family’s worst nightmare came true on their vacation in Panama City, FL, with other family friends when their 11-year-old son Knox woke up not feeling well, in enough pain for a visit to the emergency room.
Hours later his parents, Mount Juliet Fire engineer Jordan and Megan Hastings, were given the diagnosis that every parent fears of hearing.
“His mother had noticed little dots all over Knox. (Jordan) and Megan knew in their gut something was wrong,” said Mount Juliet Fire Department Lt. Andrew Hassler.
The lab report showed extremely elevated white blood cells.
“Which indicated leukemia,” said Hassler. “Those words are something that every parent fears. It rocked their world.”
The next step was to meet with an oncologist.
“It appears they caught it extremely early,” Hassler said of doctors thinking it was caught within the first 2-3 weeks. “That gives them a good outlook on the future.”
Soon after Knox was transported to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he is undergoing treatment.
“It’s going to be extremely aggressive chemotherapy for six to eight months followed by a maintenance chemo for an additional two years,” said Hassler.
Hassler said Jordan Hastings has been impressed with how strong his son has been after the diagnosis, having yet to shed a tear.
Hassler, who is serving as the family’s liaison, created a GoFundMe page to help the family with expenses. An account on CashApp ($team21knoxstrong) has also been set up.
Almost $9,000 has been raised between the two sites in just over 24 hours.
“The amount of love and support, prayers and offerings is just unbelievable,” said Hassler.
Their hashtag for the fight, created by Knox, a NASCAR fan, is lapping leukemia.
The Mount Juliet Fire Department said it’s doing everything possible to help the family.
“The city has granted us the ability for everyone to donate sick time,” said Hassler. “We have a sick fund going so that once Jordan’s time does run out, he can start drawing off that.”
