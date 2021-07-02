LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - The Field of Flags represent so much in Wilson County.
“The American flag is making a resurgence,” Bill Moss, Commander of VFW Post 5015 in Lebanon, said.
The American flag has a special meaning to veterans.
“I don’t think you can ever have too much,” Moss said of the pride for the American flag.
Every year this fundraiser for veteran services organizations in Wilson County, volunteers like James Thielke line the grid with flags.
“And throw the stakes in the ground,” Moss said. “It was a joint effort between the American Legion, VFW, Vietnam Veterans.”
There are 185 flags in all at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. The goal is to sell every single flag, which goes a long way in helping each organization throughout the year.
“We really need donations,” Harold Weist, a Marine veteran of American Legion Post 15 in Lebanon, said. “We divided money between the four organizations and they use it as needed.”
Weist gave an example of how a veteran would need help to put in ramps for people with wheelchairs.
“It’s not just the money for the veterans or the people going through organizations, they take pride in those flags out there,” Weist said.
And if the Field of Flags bring even more attention to the red, white and blue, the veterans consider that a happy July 4.
“You measure it by the people coming up and stopping to take pictures,” Moss said.
“The true celebration is that the nation that we are and that we became to the blood and sweat of many men and women,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.