GLADEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - FedEx Ground has opened a new regional sortation facility near the Nashville Superspeedway in Wilson County in time for the busy holiday season.
FedEx Ground is opening a new 450,000 square-foot facility that is designed to efficiently add package capacity (12,000 packages per hour) and better serve customers amid the explosive growth of e-commerce.
The new facility, located at 1050 Richard Petty Way, will be hiring 450 team members prior to the start of operations and will add to the workforce as demand for services grows. Interested candidates can visit groundwardhousejobs.fedex.com or text "FXGJob" to 33011.
An open house for interested candidates will be held from 1-4 p.m. at the facility on Oct. 20, Oct. 28, Nov. 4, Nov. 11, Nov. 18 and Nov. 25.
Regional sortation facilities are designed to relieve hub capacity constraints by acting as regional direct injection points for large e-commerce customers. This enables e-tailers to bypass large hub sortation operations and inject shipments closer to their end customers.
For this holiday season, FedEx Ground is adding regional sortation facilities in six strategically located markets. Other capacity investments include four new automated stations, eight new or expanded large package centers and the expansion of 50 existing operating facilities with additional material handling equipment and automation.
