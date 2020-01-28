MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Residents living in a Mount Juliet neighborhood are concerned after video surfaced showing a person stabbing a dog after it reportedly attacked.
"It kind of looked like a scuffle," said Brian Larson, whose Nest camera captured the incident.
The video shows a man walking his dog in the Trailwood Farms subdivision, an unleashed dog approached.
According to a report filed with the Wilson County Sheriff's Office, the dog became aggressive and attacked Roy Sain and his dog.
In the video a trash can is in the way of what exactly is happening. However, in the audio the dogs can be heard growling and squealing. According to the report, that is when Sain stabbed the dog with a 3-inch blade multiple times.
Sain is a Metro Nashville Police officer. He was not on duty at the time of the incident. Sain said his dog was bitten on the neck.
Sain provided a statement to News4:
“As an animal lover, I am incredibly sorry that this incident resulted in the harm of another animal, but I was left with no choice as my dog, who I was walking on a leash, was being attacked by another aggressive dog who was left free to roam the neighborhood. After multiple attempts to physically remove the aggressive animal from my dog and after listening to my dog yelp out in pain - as is captured in the video – I was forced to use the only tool available to me to save my dog from further injury. Immediately following the incident, I contacted the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office to report the incident and then sent my own dog to a local veterinary clinic to obtain medical treatment.”
Still neighbors expressed their concerns about the violence and that Sain left the unleashed dog bleeding.
"I mean I get it. I mean don't get me wrong if it was my baby, I would do anything to protect my baby," said Larson. "I mean the garbage can was right there throw the garbage can on him, I dont know."
Sain said he called Animal Control to get the unleashed dog. However, according to the report from Wilson County, the owners of the dog found it and took it to be treated.
News 4 reached out to the unleashed dog's owners but have not heard back from them.
