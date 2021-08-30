LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - A Lebanon animal rescue organization retrieved more than a dozen animals that were inside of an animal shelter in Baton Rouge, LA, just days before Hurricane Ida made landfall.
Animal Rescue Corps drove down to Baton Rouge to rescue 19 dogs and cats.
“When we see these storms heading for the Gulf Coast, then we know we need to start making adjustments,” said Michael Cunningham, Animal Rescue Corps’ Animal Shelter Director.
Members of the Lebanon shelter drove around nine hours to pick up 15 dogs and four cats from a Baton Rouge animal shelter. Animal Rescue Corps is equipped with vehicles and crates from animal transports during emergency situations.
“It was a large combined effort of multiple groups going into the whole Gulf Coast area and getting animals out,” said Cunningham.
Two days before Hurricane Ida slammed through coastal Louisiana, a Baton Rouge animal shelter reached out to Animal Rescue Corps to take the homeless pets into a safe place. Cunningham said their rescue efforts help with recovery efforts in impacted areas like Louisiana.
“We go in and we get the animals that are already homeless, already up for adoption, out of those areas and that frees up the space so that they can help their communities down there,” said Cunningham.
The Animal Rescue Corps took the nine-hour trip to Baton Rouge and began the return to Tennessee just before the storm made landfall.
Cunningham said organizations like Animal Rescue Corps work with these shelters and rely on volunteers to help get the job done.
“There are all kinds of government agencies that assist during natural disasters, but they are focused on the people. We started Animal Rescue Corps 10 years ago to assist not only law enforcement but just animal situations that are just beyond their reach,” said Cunningham.
Animal Rescue Corps will hand over the dogs and cats to placement partners to be placed in loving homes.
