A distracted driver crashed into a Mt. Juliet Police vehicle Sunday morning shutting down lanes on I-40 East.

MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A distracted driver crashed into a Mt. Juliet Police vehicle Sunday morning shutting down lanes on I-40 East. 

Officers were investigating a 3 car DUI crash on I-40 near mile marker 228. 

Mt. Juliet Officer Involved in Crash

Mt. Juliet Officer Involved Crash on I-40E Sunday Morning

Mount Juliet posted an update to Twitter saying a distracted driver hit a patrol SUV. Inside the SUV was a suspected impaired driver detained in the back seat. The adult male was injured in the crash, he is in serious condition, according to police. 

The distracted driver had minor injuries.

Four officers on the scene avoided injury.

Mount Juliet Police released this statement to News 4 about the crashing: "Our prayers will be with the injured suspect, and we hope he recovers quickly."

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All lanes on I-40 are reopened to drivers. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.