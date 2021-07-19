Tornado 32 Mt. Juliet

MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Demolition work will shift to West Wilson Middle School this week as Wilson County Schools begin the rebuilding process of two schools damaged by last year’s tornado.

The school system began demolition on Stoner Creek Elementary, located behind the middle school, in late May. The school system will erect portable trailers for students to use for classes for this school year while construction begins on the new elementary school.

One wing of the current West Wilson Middle School will not be torn down and may be used by Stoner Creek students at the start of the school year if the portables aren’t in place.

Sixth and seventh grade students at West Wilson Middle will attend classes in the Mount Juliet Middle building along with those students. Eighth grade students from West Wilson Middle will have classes at Mount Juliet High while eighth grade students at Mount Juliet Middle will have classes at Green Hill High School.

“This is a great step in moving forward to start the process of rebuilding West Wilson Middle following the March 2020 tornado,” spokesman Bart Barker said in an email.

 

