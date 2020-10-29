LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - The deadline is almost here for Wilson County parents to decide whether their children will learn virtually or go in person in the spring.
Parents have until Friday at 11:59 p.m. to let Wilson County Schools know that your child will be learning virtually in the spring 2021.
It's another important decision for parents to make surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. They have to make the best decisions for their families.
Just like in the summer, it's time for parents to pick between virtual or in-person learning.
"We are going to support parents and their decisions," said Director of Schools Dr. Donna Wright.
For parent Christi Kramer, she based her decision on what her son needs the most.
"We chose my son to bo back. It is hybrid of course. He needs the in-person instruction," said Kramer. "I think that you will find kids good at in-person or virtual.
Kramer, who contracted COVID-19 in the summer, also understands the hesitation for returning children to school.
"Some people suffer more. Some people's symptoms are mild. There is not a win-win," said Kramer.
This semester around 2,500 of the approximate 19,000 students in the school system learned virtually. Half of those could be returning to the classroom in the spring.
"My latest numbers are sitting around 1,200," Wright said. "Parents have been watching in our schools and districts, and they've watched how nimble we have been. We are going to take every precaution we need to take."
To sign up, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.